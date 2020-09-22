News World Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A lab at Methodist Dallas Medical Center prepares viral transport media for samples before collecting samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cooper Neill/File Photo

More than 31.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 962,705​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* All pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues across the whole of England must start closing at 10 p.m. from Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tackles a second wave of infections.

* Madrid’s regional government chief requested the army’s help to fight the coronavirus surge in the Spanish capital.

* Greece reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 infections, a new daily record since the start of the outbreak in the country.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reopened the Taj Mahal after six months, with the first visitors trickling into the famous monument as authorities reported 86,961 new infections across the country, with no signs of a peak yet.

* South Korea suspended free flu shots, disrupting plans to pre-emptively ease the burden on a healthcare system already strained by the coronavirus outbreak.

* Australia’s virus hotspot of Victoria reported a more than doubling in new infections, likely as a result of increased testing, while other states said border restrictions would be relaxed as case numbers dwindled.

AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error.

* Optimism that vaccines are on the way to end the pandemic has been a major factor in this year’s U.S. stock resurgence. That will face a critical test in coming weeks, as investors await clinical data on whether they actually work.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigerian health workers who went on strike in mid-September for a hazard allowance for treating coronavirus patients returned to work, their union said, without their demands being met.

* Iraq is to bar entry to religious pilgrims, its government health committee said, just weeks ahead of a Shi’ite Muslim pilgrimage which is the largest annual religious gathering in the world.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Some 156 nations have joined a global scheme for fair distribution of future vaccines against COVID-19, an alliance led by the World Health Organization (WHO) said, but superpowers China and the United States did not sign up.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The Federal Reserve remains committed to using all the tools at its disposal to help the U.S. economy recover from the blow delivered by the pandemic, Chairman Jerome Powell said.

* The pandemic will darken the U.S. long-term fiscal outlook for decades to come, the Congressional Budget Office said, releasing new forecasts that show federal government debt in 2050 will be nearly twice U.S. economic output.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkey says EU sanctions on Turkish firm over Libya embargo show bias
Next articleAt least 20 Paralimni Lyceum pupils to face animal cruelty charges

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus Airways launches tickets for winter season

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced the launch of ticket sales for winter 2020–2021 which includes Athens and Heraklion, Crete, as well a new route...
Read more
Photos

Stranded pilot whales in Tasmania

Andreas Nicolaides -
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia, September 22, 2020.
Read more
Local

Cyprus President addresses 75th anniversary of UN, calls for accountability

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has told the United Nations that adherence to the founding principles of the organisation’s Charter which are based on rules...
Read more
Local

Banking loopholes allowing possible money laundering activity closing

Annie Charalambous -
Banks in Cyprus keeps taking all possible measures to close loopholes that allow possible money laundering activity, insiders told Philenews amid fresh revelations from...
Read more
World

‘Work from home’: Johnson starts to shut down the UK again

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday tell people to work from home and will impose new restrictions on pubs, bars and restaurants...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘Work from home’: Johnson starts to shut down the UK again

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday tell people to work from home and will impose new restrictions on pubs, bars and restaurants...
Read more
World

Airline travel shifts toward last-minute bookings, domestic trips

Annie Charalambous -
The air travel market has shifted toward last-minute bookings, one-way flights and more domestic trips as consumers grapple with fast-moving changes due to the...
Read more
World

Turkey says EU sanctions on Turkish firm over Libya embargo show bias

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey said on Tuesday the European Union sanctions on a Turkish firm accused of breaking a U.N. arms embargo on Libya displayed the EU's...
Read more
World

Botswana says toxins in water killed hundreds of elephants

Annie Charalambous -
Toxins in water produced by cyanobacteria killed more than 300 elephants in Botswana this year, officials said on Monday, announcing the result of an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros