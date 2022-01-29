Latest on roads to Troodos, most now open (noon update)

NewsLocalLatest on roads to Troodos, most now open (noon update)

Troodos
Most roads leading to Troodos are now open for vehicles with snow chains or four wheel drive.

On the rural mountainous network, the only road remaining closed is Papoutsa-Alona in the Pitsilia district.

Here are the roads open for vehicles with snow chains and four wheel drive, according to the latest updated police report:
Platres-Troodos
Karvounas-Troodos
Prodromos-Troodos
Papoutsa-Ayios Theodoros
Pedhoulas-Prodromos
Pedhoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria
Prodromos-Platres
The rest of the network is open, but police are cautioning drivers as roads remain slippery due to frost and they should maintain low speed and distance from vehicles.
By Constantinos Tsintas
