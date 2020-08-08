Latest Covid infographics-870 recoveries, good on testing, no patients in ICUs

870 people out of a total of 1207 cases (as of August 6), have fully covered from Covid-19 in Cyprus. Out of 26 deaths, 19 had the virus as the final cause.

According to the latest epidemiological data provided by the Health Ministry as infographics, 10 people were admitted in hospitals with Covid, out of which 5 were discharged. There were no admissions in ICUs.

51% of the patients were men and 49% women, while people between 18-59, accounted for 75% of the cases.

Diagnostic tests reached 25298 people per 100 thousand.