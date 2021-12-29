NewsLocalLate Greek President Papoulias worked hard towards Cyprus reunification

Late Greek President Papoulias worked hard towards Cyprus reunification

Papoulias
Papoulias

Former late President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias worked very hard for a solution of the Cyprus problem, House President Annita Demetriou has said.

She signed on Wednesday the electronic book of condolences for Papoulias who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, Boxing Day.

Demetriou also said that he worked to bring people together from all positions of responsibility he served, having the best interest of Hellenism as his sole aim.

She expressed her sincere condolences and on behalf of the House to the Greek state, his family and friends.

The former Greek President had served two terms between 2005 and 2015.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleChildren aged 5-11 can get vaccinated at all designated centers as from Jan. 2
Next articlePolice issue 21 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros