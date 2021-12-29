Late Greek President Papoulias worked hard towards Cyprus reunification

Former late President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias worked very hard for a solution of the Cyprus problem, House President Annita Demetriou has said.

She signed on Wednesday the electronic book of condolences for Papoulias who passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, Boxing Day.

Demetriou also said that he worked to bring people together from all positions of responsibility he served, having the best interest of Hellenism as his sole aim.

She expressed her sincere condolences and on behalf of the House to the Greek state, his family and friends.

The former Greek President had served two terms between 2005 and 2015.