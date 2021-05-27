Last Sundayque: Keep Calm Tomorrow is Summer at That’s Y

Well you guessed it, summer is right around the corner and just like all of you the That’s Y team is packing their bags for the beach. Having said that they couldn’t leave you without a proper farewell since Sundays at That’s Y have been somewhat of a trademark.

You know the deal. Food and drinks alongside music and smiles! Drop in and wave bye bye to spring with good friends and great service.

Music by Andreas Panaretou

Food by Messy Kitchen

When Sunday, May 30 at 5pm

Where That’s Y Evagorou 27a 1066 Nicosia

Limited slots available so book yours in advance. For reservations you can DM Facebook/Instagram page or contact 96337226 (12:00-19:00)