Things to doEat & DrinkLast Sundayque: Keep Calm Tomorrow is Summer at That's Y

Last Sundayque: Keep Calm Tomorrow is Summer at That’s Y

Well you guessed it, summer is right around the corner and just like all of you the That’s Y team is packing their bags for the beach. Having said that they couldn’t leave you without a proper farewell since Sundays at That’s Y have been somewhat of a trademark.
You know the deal. Food and drinks alongside music and smiles! Drop in and wave bye bye to spring with good friends and great service.
Music by Andreas Panaretou
Food by Messy Kitchen
When Sunday, May 30 at 5pm
Where That’s Y Evagorou 27a 1066 Nicosia
Location
Limited slots available so book yours in advance. For reservations you can DM Facebook/Instagram page  or contact 96337226 (12:00-19:00) 
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleMinister of Health announces further easing of COVID restrictions in three stages
Next articleVolunteer Commissioner’s resignation sparks reactions among parties

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros