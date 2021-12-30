in-cyprusLast Réveillon de Nouvel at Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir on New Year's...

Last Réveillon de Nouvel at Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir on New Year’s Eve

Cxvxcv V
Cxvxcv V

Marvellous Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir is closing down soon. You have a last chance to enjoy their exquisite cuisine and unique ambience tomorrow and celebrate the New Year’s Eve with a special four-courses festive menu and animation with interpreter and song writer Gore Melian. Live interpretation but also international hits of the best musical times ever !

Four- course fine menu including Party and French bubbles at the countdown : 61€ pp
Children under 10: first starter, sized main dish and dessert: 27 €
Access after 22:30, if you want to party only, and including the midnight French bubbles (no food): 16€ pp
As a tradition now, the Brasserie team will organise their famous burning bowl, and other animations.

Expected menu for New year’s Eve (subject to minor changes)

** First starter is amuse bouche, The Chef’s choice.
* Then, choice of second starters :
– The home made Mushroom velouté,
– Niçoise salad,
– The home made 2 salmons terrine,
– The French matured cheese plate,
– The home-made foie gras, served with onion jam,
– 6 fresh oysters served with black bread and salted butter (9€ extra).
* Choice of main course :
– Fresh Turbot fillet roasted with lime,
– Fresh mussels either à la marinière or Cream and Garlic,
– The Charolaise Faux-fillet steak, served with either pepper or Mushroom sauce,
– Rizotto with mushroom and Comté cheese (vegetarian)
* Choice of dessert :
– Our famous unbeatable French cheese cake,
– Pur noir chocolate cake,
– Paris-Brest cake (with Praliné)
– Crème brûlée vanilla,
– French matured cheese plate,
– Fruit salad and sorbet.
Great wines available by glass : Chablis, Châteauneuf du Pape…

Enjoy excellent music, peace and great food with your family and beloved!
Also a single table is being organised; pleasure and joy worth more if shared!

When Friday, December 31 from 7pm till 2am
Where Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir, 87 Larnacos Avenue, 1046 Nicosia
Reservations at 96 755 111

 

By Lisa Liberti
