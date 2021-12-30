Last Réveillon de Nouvel at Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir on New Year’s Eve

Marvellous Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir is closing down soon. You have a last chance to enjoy their exquisite cuisine and unique ambience tomorrow and celebrate the New Year’s Eve with a special four-courses festive menu and animation with interpreter and song writer Gore Melian. Live interpretation but also international hits of the best musical times ever !

Four- course fine menu including Party and French bubbles at the countdown : 61€ pp

Children under 10: first starter, sized main dish and dessert: 27 €

Access after 22:30, if you want to party only, and including the midnight French bubbles (no food): 16€ pp

As a tradition now, the Brasserie team will organise their famous burning bowl, and other animations.

Expected menu for New year’s Eve (subject to minor changes)

** First starter is amuse bouche, The Chef’s choice.

* Then, choice of second starters :

– The home made Mushroom velouté,

– Niçoise salad,

– The home made 2 salmons terrine,

– The French matured cheese plate,

– The home-made foie gras, served with onion jam,

– 6 fresh oysters served with black bread and salted butter (9€ extra).

* Choice of main course :

– Fresh Turbot fillet roasted with lime,

– Fresh mussels either à la marinière or Cream and Garlic,

– The Charolaise Faux-fillet steak, served with either pepper or Mushroom sauce,

– Rizotto with mushroom and Comté cheese (vegetarian)

* Choice of dessert :

– Our famous unbeatable French cheese cake,

– Pur noir chocolate cake,

– Paris-Brest cake (with Praliné)

– Crème brûlée vanilla,

– French matured cheese plate,

– Fruit salad and sorbet.

Great wines available by glass : Chablis, Châteauneuf du Pape…

Enjoy excellent music, peace and great food with your family and beloved!

Also a single table is being organised; pleasure and joy worth more if shared!

When Friday, December 31 from 7pm till 2am

Where Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir, 87 Larnacos Avenue, 1046 Nicosia

Reservations at 96 755 111