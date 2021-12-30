Last Réveillon de Nouvel at Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir on New Year’s Eve

Marvellous Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir is closing down soon. You have a last chance to enjoy their exquisite cuisine and unique ambience tomorrow and celebrate the New Year’s Eve with a special four-courses festive menu and animation with interpreter and song writer Gore Melian. Live interpretation but also international hits of the best musical times ever !
Four- course fine menu including Party and French bubbles at the countdown : 61€ pp
Children under 10: first starter, sized main dish and dessert: 27 €
Access after 22:30, if you want to party only, and including the midnight French bubbles (no food): 16€ pp
As a tradition now, the Brasserie team will organise their famous burning bowl, and other animations.
Expected menu for New year’s Eve (subject to minor changes)
** First starter is amuse bouche, The Chef’s choice.
* Then, choice of second starters :
– The home made Mushroom velouté,
– Niçoise salad,
– The home made 2 salmons terrine,
– The French matured cheese plate,
– The home-made foie gras, served with onion jam,
– 6 fresh oysters served with black bread and salted butter (9€ extra).
* Choice of main course :
– Fresh Turbot fillet roasted with lime,
– Fresh mussels either à la marinière or Cream and Garlic,
– The Charolaise Faux-fillet steak, served with either pepper or Mushroom sauce,
– Rizotto with mushroom and Comté cheese (vegetarian)
* Choice of dessert :
– Our famous unbeatable French cheese cake,
– Pur noir chocolate cake,
– Paris-Brest cake (with Praliné)
– Crème brûlée vanilla,
– French matured cheese plate,
– Fruit salad and sorbet.
Great wines available by glass : Chablis, Châteauneuf du Pape…
Enjoy excellent music, peace and great food with your family and beloved!
Also a single table is being organised; pleasure and joy worth more if shared!