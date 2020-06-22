News Local Last patient at referral hospital to be discharged

Last patient at referral hospital to be discharged

The last patient with Covid-19 being treated at Famagusta referral hospital will be discharged later on Monday, the CNA reports.

The patient has reportedly tested negative to a second Coronavirus test and he is therefore expected to be released from the hospital around noon today.

Since March 11 when Famagusta hospital started operating as the referral hospital for Coronavirus, 151 patients have been admitted of which 136 were discharged and sent home.

A total of 10 people are currently at Eden Resort and Rehabilitation Centre in Tersephanou who will remain there until their tests come back negative.

By Josephine Koumettou
