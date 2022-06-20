Last Fork Food Market of Summer on June 24

The time has come for the very last market of the summer! As usual, food will be served from 7 pm until 11 pm while the bar and the music will stay open till 12am.

Last chance to enjoy a lovely evening in the most beautiful gardens of Nicosia along with good food and music.

Watch out for the event page for more information on the full menu.

Dj Chari Chari will take over the music part for the night!

Prepare yourselves and come hungry!

When Friday, June 24 from 7 pm till midnight

Where Nicosia Municipal Gardens

Duration 5 hrs

Info 99 557777/96 395261

