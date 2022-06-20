Things to doEat & DrinkLast Fork Food Market of Summer on June 24

Last Fork Food Market of Summer on June 24

The time has come for the very last market of the summer! As usual, food will be served from 7 pm until 11 pm while the bar and the music will stay open till 12am.

May be an image of 4 people and indoorLast chance to enjoy a lovely evening in the most beautiful gardens of Nicosia along with good food and music.

May be an image of 4 people, people standing and outdoorsWatch out for the event page for more information on the full menu.

Dj Chari Chari will take over the music part for the night!
Prepare yourselves and come hungry!

When Friday, June 24 from 7 pm till midnight
Where Nicosia Municipal Gardens
Duration 5 hrs
Info 99 557777/96 395261
By Lisa Liberti
