Tomorrow is the last day for the renewal of vehicle licences for 2022.

Licences can be renewed for a period of three, six, nine or 12 months.

Renewals can be done until Friday, March 11, 2022, free of charge. After the deadline, a penalty of 10% of the registration fee plus 10 euros will be imposed in addition to the actual fee for 2022.

Licences can be renewed online, at Banks, Citizen Service Centers and so on.