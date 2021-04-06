Last call by Defense Ministry for reservists

The Ministry of Defense reminds all reserves who belong to the following categories and who have not presented themselves to do so by 30 April 2021:

Classes 1989-2019 (born from 1971-2001)

Soldiers whose reasons for temporary suspension of reservist service no longer apply

Those who do not have an Individual Invitation Sheet for 2021

Those who have not updated the Special Course Sheet.

When they go to the Recruitment Departments, reservists have to bring with them their identity card or passport or any other official document of the Republic, the Special Course Sheet and evidence, in case of change of their place of residence (utilities account ).