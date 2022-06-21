ExhibitionNicosiaLarnaka The Anthology: Nicosia Launch on June 22

Larnaka The Anthology: Nicosia Launch on June 22

285007077 10158800044887036 8760938024099076440 N
285007077 10158800044887036 8760938024099076440 N
An evening of poetry, stories and celebration will take place in Nicosia on Wednesday, June 22. “Larnaka: The Anthology” is a collection of poetry and short stories the work of more than fifty contributors is represented, in a unique multilingual blend that features Greek, English, and some of the other languages one can hear in the streets of this diverse place. We, the editorial team, are excited to finally celebrate the publication of this wonderful collection.
The event will be hosted by editors James Mackay and Zoe Piponides

 

When Wednesday, June 22 at 8 pm
Where Prozak, Medontos 3Α, Nicosia 1060
Location
FB Page 

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleTens of thousands protest in Brussels over cost of living, airport cancels all departures
Next articleStepfather sexually abusing daughter imprisoned for 11 years

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros