Larnaka The Anthology: Nicosia Launch on June 22

An evening of poetry, stories and celebration will take place in Nicosia on Wednesday, June 22. “Larnaka: The Anthology” is a collection of poetry and short stories the work of more than fifty contributors is represented, in a unique multilingual blend that features Greek, English, and some of the other languages one can hear in the streets of this diverse place. We, the editorial team, are excited to finally celebrate the publication of this wonderful collection.

The event will be hosted by editors James Mackay and Zoe Piponides

When Wednesday, June 22 at 8 pm

Where Prozak, Medontos 3Α, Nicosia 1060

