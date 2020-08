Larnaca’s Mackenzie Beach now open to the public as normal.

The Municipality of Larnaca announces:

“As of today, Friday, August 14, 2020, Mackenzie Beach is now reopened to the public.

All the necessary actions for disinfection and cleaning of the area have been taken and everything is returned to normal.

At the same time, disinfection of all beach equipment will continue for the safety of the public, as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health”.

(Source: Philenews)