Larnaca Vaccination Center to be moved to Old Hospital

The Ministry of Health informs that as of Monday 28 February, the Larnaca Port Vaccination Centre will terminate its operation and will be replaced by a Vaccination Centre in the conference hall of Larnaca Old Hospital, opposite the Maternity Centre.
There will be no differentiation in the vaccines offered at the centre.
The Vaccination Centre will operate for scheduled appointments via the Vaccination Portal, as well as a walk-in centre, following the schedule of walk-in centres as follows:
1) Walk-in Vaccination Centres in all districts will operate from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
2) Every Wednesday the walk-in Vaccination Centres in all districts, will continue to operate from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.
3) Every Saturday the walk-in vaccination centres in all districts, will operate from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.
In particular:
- Every Monday the Moderna vaccine will be available at the walk-in Vaccination Centres.
- Every Tuesday the Pfizer vaccine will be available in the walk-in Vaccination Centres.
- Every Wednesday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the walk-in Vaccination Centres, and from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines will be available at the walk-in Vaccination Centres.
- Every Thursday the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the walk-in Vaccination Centres.
- Every Friday the J&J and Moderna vaccines will be available at the walk-in Vaccination Centres.
- Every Saturday the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the walk-in Vaccination Centres.
- The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available only every Wednesday for the administration of the 2nd dose, at all walk-in Vaccination Centres or by appointment arrangement.
- (PIO)