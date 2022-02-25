Larnaca Vaccination Center to be moved to Old Hospital

The Ministry of Health informs that as of Monday 28 February, the Larnaca Port Vaccination Centre will terminate its operation and will be replaced by a Vaccination Centre in the conference hall of Larnaca Old Hospital, opposite the Maternity Centre.

There will be no differentiation in the vaccines offered at the centre.

The Vaccination Centre will operate for scheduled appointments via the Vaccination Portal, as well as a walk-in centre, following the schedule of walk-in centres as follows:

1) Walk-in Vaccination Centres in all districts will operate from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

2) Every Wednesday the walk-in Vaccination Centres in all districts, will continue to operate from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

3) Every Saturday the walk-in vaccination centres in all districts, will operate from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In particular: