Larnaca sample testing of 3,000 people: Points and times

The Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Larnaca inform the public that as part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, two sampling testing points will operate in Larnaca to carry out random testing on 3,000 persons.

Test sampling points are:

– GSZ Stadium parking lot

– Municipal Parking on Tasos Mitsopoulos Avenue (Mackenzie area, opposite the ice cream parlours)

Sampling started today, Thursday, September 24, in the GSZ parking lot only, and will be carried out until 5.00 pm.

Sampling will continue tomorrow and for the next 5 days in both areas between 8.00 am and 5:00 pm.

Sampling is performed by private laboratory NIPD Genetics.

Anyone who wishes to get tested must:

– Use a mask.

– Keep a distance of 2 metres from other persons.

The Larnaca Municipality staff will make sure that the above measures are observed at all times.