Police issued an €8,000 fine to a restauranteur in Livadia for flouting the Covid-19 decree, CNA reports.

According to the police, the business which is located on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road was booked around 1 am on Sunday because nine customers were dancing in a dancefloor-like area in front of the band.

Police issued the fine on the spot.

