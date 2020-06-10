News Local Larnaca: Residents of special needs home evacuated after fire

Larnaca: Residents of special needs home evacuated after fire

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε στο Ιδρυμα |"Αγιος Γεώργιος - Χριστάκης Χασάπη" που στεγάζει παιδιά με ειδικές ικανότητες στη Λάρνακα.

 

 

Six residents of a Larnaca home for people with special needs were taken to hospital with breathing problems after a fire that broke out in the storeroom and spread to the main building last night.

The interior of the building suffered considerable damage but fire fighters and staff were able to take all 11 residents to safety.

The fire broke out at the Ayios Yeorgios – Christakis Hasapi foundation at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

Fire fighters responded with two fire trucks from the Larnaca fire station which is very close by. Assisted by police officers and staff, they were able to evacuate the building. Five of the residents came out of the building with the assistance of the two members of staff and the other six were brought to safety by fire fighters who broke the windows in order to gain access.

The six were taken by ambulance to Larnaca Hospital with breathing problems because of smoke inhalation, were administered first aid and discharged.

All residents have been accommodated in other shelters.

First indications are that the fire started from the storeroom. The scene has been closed off pending further investigations.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
