Larnaca port ready to welcome season’s cruise ships, first one arrives on Friday

Larnaca’s port is getting ready to welcome the summer season’s first cruise ships as of Friday and prospects are as high as can be, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The prospects are high because it has been determined that large new generation cruise ships can also be accommodated at the port without much trouble.

And this is something that makes Kition Ocean Holdings consortium, which took over the management of the port and marina on April 1, extremely positive.

The consortium which is planning projects worth 1.2 billion euros has already concluded agreements for the docking of cruise ships.

Kition Ocean Holdings Ltd CEO Panos Alexandrou said that, so far, the consortium has reached an agreement for the arrival of 24 cruise ships by the year’s end..

Most cruise ships will arrive from ports in Israel and Egypt and will carry 600-800 people at a time, while the one arriving on Friday will have about 1,000 passengers onboard.