Larnaca: Police investigating two cases of drunk driving

Larnaca: Police investigating two cases of drunk driving

Limassol: Woman caught driving six times over limit

 

Larnaca police are investigating two cases in which drunk drivers — a 44 year old man and a 42 year old woman —  collided with parked vehicles. Both are foreign nationals.

The Cyprus News Agency reports that at around 20.40 on Sunday night in Livadia, a driver lost control of his vehicle, entered the opposite late of traffic and collided with a parked car which in turn collided with a second parked car. There were no injuries, but the three cars sustained damage.

Oroklini police station officers who went to the scene carried out an initial alco-test on the 44 year old driver with a reading of 151 mg and a final reading of 130 mg, nearly six times the legal limit of 22 mg.

The second accident occurred in Oroklini at around 22.45 of the same day when under conditions which are being investigated, a woman driver collided with a parked car whose driver was preparing to start off.

She underwent an initial test with a reading of 168 mg — more than seven times the legal limit, but she then refused to give a sample for a final test.

Both cases are being investigated by Oroklini police who will be finalising the files and submitting them to court, CNA added,

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
