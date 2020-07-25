Larnaca: Police attacked with barbecue spits, wood planks during drugs bust

Two men attacked members of the police’s Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) with wood planks and barbecue spits and managed to flee during a drugs bust on Friday morning in Larnaca, the CNA reports.

A police officer was injured as a result while another two men aged 30 and 35 were arrested in the operation and remanded in custody for eight days on Saturday by the Larnaca District Court to facilitate police investigations into a case of illegal possession of cannabis with the aim to supply.

According to the police, the incident unravelled when members of the DLEU, acting on a tip-off, stopped for a check in a car park of a Larnaca block of flats a high speed motorcycle driven by a 30 year old from Nicosia.

The 30 year old, police said, had gone to the location to meet others who were already at the scene.

As soon as they became aware of police presence, the 30 year old and another three individuals tried to flee but police managed to stop and arrest the 30 year old and a 35 year old.

The other two attacked police officers with wood planks and barbecue spits and managed to escape. This resulted in the injury of one police officer while a warning shot was also fired in the exchange.

Police searched the backpack of the 30 year old and found one kilo of cannabis as well as other evidence.

DLEU searched the area and found two precision scales, glasses with traces of cannabis, plastic bags and gloves, plastic containers and a grinder with traces of cannabis, seven grams of cannabis, a box of cigarettes with cannabis and other evidence.

A wood fired oven was also found in an outdoor area with various items burning inside like gloves and plastic bags which are believed to be associated with narcotic substances that the two who had escaped tried to destroy.

The two who were arrested were remanded in custody today for eight days and an arrest warrant has been issued for the two who got away.

The Larnaca DLEU is investigating.