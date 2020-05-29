News Local Larnaca, Paphos airports ready for June 9 reopening

Larnaca, Paphos airports ready for June 9 reopening

Only passengers and staff will be allowed into Larnaca and Paphos airports when they reopen on June 9 under public health protocols being adopted by operator Hermes Airports and relatives and friends who travel to the airport to welcome or see off passengers will need to wait outside or in the car park.

Hermes Airports CEO Eleni Kalogerou told the Cyprus News Agency on Friday that both airports are ready to welcome passengers.  All the required measure are being taken in cooperation with state health services to protect passengers and employees, she added.

Entrance will be allowed only to passengers and staff. There will be a thermal camera as passengers enter the airport so that anyone with temperature can be assisted by health professionals.

Cyprus readies charm offensive for tourism reopening

Masks and gloves will be mandatory for everyone at all times anywhere at the airport while steps will be taken to ensure distancing, she added.

“The operator of Larnaca and Paphos airports has implemented increased cleanliness measures, particularly as regards surfaces which will be cleaned several times a day to prevent the virus from spreading,” she said.

In addition, there are the measures announced by the government as to who can travel, if they should carry out the coronavirus test.

All passengers will have to complete a questionnaire that will be posted on a website to be created by the government where they will state if they have symptoms, their travel history of recent days and if they are required to carry out the coronavirus test, they can post the results on the website.

Regarding what measures employees will be taking at the two airports, Kalogerou said that steps had already been undertaken from the end of February with increased cleaning, hand sanitiser stands, a requirement employees wear mask and glove, screens at check in and ticket issue counters between the employee and the passengers, as well as distancing requirements.

As regards catering and duty free shops at the airports, Kalogerou said that the same rules will apply as are in force for shops and restaurants elsewhere.

Hermes Airports will be launching a public information campaign regarding the measures in force at the airports while there information will also be posted on screens at the airports.

Wizz Air makes Larnaca permanent base, announces flights schedule for summer-UPDATE

By Bouli Hadjioannou
