Larnaca officials furious about the fiasco with the university school

Officials in Larnaca are furious after the decision of the University of Cyprus to put an end to the plan to establish a Marine Science and Technology school in Larnaca, something that the town has been requesting for the past six years and had constituted an announcement of the President of the Republic.

The decision was revealed during the relevant House Committee meeting when a letter of the Education Ministry was presented noting that the establishment of such a school would have a very high cost.

Speaking to Active, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said efforts will continue because they believe that a state school would be very useful both for the country and the town.