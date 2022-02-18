NewsLocalLarnaca officials furious about the fiasco with the university school

Larnaca officials furious about the fiasco with the university school

Larnaca
Larnaca

Officials in Larnaca are furious after the decision of the University of Cyprus to put an end to the plan to establish a Marine Science and Technology school in Larnaca, something that the town has been requesting for the past six years and had constituted an announcement of the President of the Republic.

The decision was revealed during the relevant House Committee meeting when a letter of the Education Ministry was presented noting that the establishment of such a school would have a very high cost.

Speaking to Active, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said efforts will continue because they believe that a state school would be very useful both for the country and the town.

By gavriella
Previous articleResidents of Vasilikos area to close highway in protest
Next articleReports show one ransomware attack occurred every 11 seconds in 2021

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros