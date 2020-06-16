Larnaca Municipality’s “Open Society” tour for asylum seekers

Larnaca Municipality’s first public activity in support of the social integration of refugees and immigrants since restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak were lifted took place over the weekend.

As a part of the “Open Society” programme, the Municipality organised an educational excursion and guided tour to become acquainted the Cypriot culture.

The excursion took place on Sunday and gave the opportunity to the participating refugees, asylum seekers and economic migrants to tour Lefkara and visit cultural sites of Larnaca.

They left by bus on Sunday morning from Finikoudes and visited Pano and Kato Lefkara.

They toured the hilly area of Larnaca District and were informed about the architecture and traditional art of Lefkaritika and the local delicacies.

A lunch was offered in Vavatsinia and returned to Larnaca, salt lakes, the Hala Sultan Mosque, and the Bronze Age settlement of Choirokitia. They also toured the Finikoudes, the Mediaeval Castle, the Church of St. Lazarus and the Mosques of Zachouri and Kepir.