Larnaca Municipality begins restoring the town’s Ottoman Baths

Larnaca Municipality recently started restoration work at the town’s Ottoman hammam (bath) in the Agios Ioannis neighbourhood, aiming to restore a significant monument that has been damaged over the years.

In a press release, Larnaca Municipality said the preservation and restoration of every historical monument and building highlight the multicultural history of the town and country.

The restoration began after an initiative by the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage (TCCH).

The project is funded by the European Union and work is scheduled to last 6-8 months. The work is aimed at saving “this important monument which over the years has suffered serious damage”, noting that the monument’s character depicts the richness of our multicultural heritage, the press release said.

The Technical Committee is also planning to restore the nearby fountain in Hamit Bey Square in Larnaca as well as the adjoining area.

The Municipality thanked the Greek Cypriot chairman of the TCCH, Sotos Ktori and the members of the bicommunal Technical Committee for their efforts to restore an important part of our history, the press release added.