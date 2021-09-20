NewsLocalLarnaca Municipalities decide four measures to encourage citizens to get vaccinated

Larnaca Municipalities decide four measures to encourage citizens to get vaccinated

After a meeting at Larnaca’s Municipal Building, the town’s five municipalities announced four measures to encourage the citizens to get vaccinated.

As Larnaca Mayor said, from the data provided by the Health Ministry, it appears that Larnaca has the lowest percentage of vaccinated people from the whole of Cyprus. So the four measures they decided were:

  • First, to prepare some films which will be broadcast to stress the need for vaccination
  • Second, they will ask the Health Ministry to have some walk-in units visit the municipalities
  • Third, a big event with live link and other activities in area where young people go, where various people will speak about the importance of vaccination
  • Fourth, additional motives, a measures which needs to be further elaborated.
By gavriella
