Larnaca municipal park for dogs in the making

The coastal Larnaca Municipality is gearing up for the building of a training and recreation park for dogs, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

The Larnaca Municipal Dog Park will be located behind the parking lot on Tasos Mitsopoulos Avenue (entrance from the parking lot).

And it should be open to the people and their four-legged friends by end of January.

A high-security fence will secure the park’s perimeter for the safety of dogs and their owners, while special spaces will be built for defecation and other waste.