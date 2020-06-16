Larnaca: Man jailed for seven years for arson

Larnaca Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a 44 year old man to seven years in jail after finding him guilty of torching a car.

Police said the offence was committed in the Larnaca district at around 3.30 am on August 2 last year.

The car, belonging to a 42 year old, was parked in the parking lot of an apartment block. It was completely destroyed by the fire and an investigation by police and the fire service showed that the fire was the result of arson.

The defendant was arrested on August 16 after evidence was obtained against him. He stood trial, was found guilty and jailed for seven years.