Larnaca: Man arrested for stealing money from ATMs

A 38 year old man being questioned for theft was recognised by a Larnaca police officer as allegedly being the person caught on security cameras stealing money from three different ATMs with a forged card in 2019 and 2020.

Police said the man was under arrest and was being questioned at Larnaca petty crimes unit when an officer recognised him as being allegedly the person caught on CCTV who had withdrawn 1390 euro in nine different cases from three ATMs.

He has been arrested and has reportedly admitted to the offences.