News Local Larnaca: Man arrested for stealing money from ATMs

Larnaca: Man arrested for stealing money from ATMs

 

A 38 year old man being questioned for theft was recognised by a Larnaca police officer as allegedly being the person caught on security cameras stealing money from three different ATMs with a forged card in 2019 and 2020.

Police said the man was under arrest and was being questioned at Larnaca petty crimes unit when an officer recognised him as being allegedly the person caught on CCTV who had withdrawn 1390 euro in nine different cases from three ATMs.

He has been arrested and has reportedly admitted to the offences.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleHouse help jailed for striking elderly woman
Next articleBoC expands digital offerings with Settle mobile payments app

Top Stories

Local

Anastasiades: Aggressive Turkey should be stripped of EU candidate status

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Ιf Turkey doesn't dial down its aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean, it should lose its status as a candidate for EU accession, President Nicos...
Read more
Local

Suspected burglar arrested, valuables found

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A burglary suspect first attempted to avoid arrest but later informed police about a hiding place where they found jewellery and watches. Police said that...
Read more
Local

86.5% of Cyprus’ coronavirus cases have recovered (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A total of 808 of Cyprus' 958 coronavirus cases -- or 86.5% have recovered according to the latest update released by the Health Ministry...
Read more
Business

BoC expands digital offerings with Settle mobile payments app

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  As part of efforts to constantly upgrade and expand its digital offerings, Bank of Cyprus has partnered with Settle, a leading mobile payments app...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Man arrested for stealing money from ATMs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 38 year old man being questioned for theft was recognised by a Larnaca police officer as allegedly being the person caught on security...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Anastasiades: Aggressive Turkey should be stripped of EU candidate status

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Ιf Turkey doesn't dial down its aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean, it should lose its status as a candidate for EU accession, President Nicos...
Read more
Local

Suspected burglar arrested, valuables found

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A burglary suspect first attempted to avoid arrest but later informed police about a hiding place where they found jewellery and watches. Police said that...
Read more
Local

86.5% of Cyprus’ coronavirus cases have recovered (infographics)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A total of 808 of Cyprus' 958 coronavirus cases -- or 86.5% have recovered according to the latest update released by the Health Ministry...
Read more
Local

House help jailed for striking elderly woman

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Nicosia district court jailed a 36 year old female domestic help for seven months after finding her guilty of repeatedly striking her 80 year...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros