Larnaca: Man arrested for assaulting police sergeant

Larnaca police have arrested a 24 year old for offences that include assaulting a female police sergeant, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and illegal possession of Class B drugs.

Police said in an announcement on Sunday that the incident took place when police stopped the 24 year old as he was walking down a Larnaca road for a check.

During the check police found in his bag a pocket knife with a sharp end 9cm long and therefore arrested him on the spot.

The 24 year old then assaulted a female police sergeant who attempted to check his bag further, throwing her to the ground and injuring her in the face.

The 24 year old was then reportedly immobilised by other members of police as he attempted to resist arrest.

A small amount of cannabis and a grinder with traces of the substance were also found in his bag during a more thorough search.

The police officer received treatment for her facial bruises at the Larnaca General Hospital and was subsequently discharged.

The Larnaca minor offences department and the anti-drugs service (YKAN) are investigating.