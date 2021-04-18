NewsLocalLarnaca Hospital Surgery full of COVID-19 cases

Larnaca Hospital Surgery full of COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases being treated at a COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital is 36.

According to most recent information, during the night another 9 admissions took place and another one is expected from Paphos.

Out of the 36 patients, two are being treated in the Increased Care Unit in the COVID-19 unit of eds.the Larnaca General Hospital.

The Surgery theater of the Larnaca General Hospital, with a capacity of 28 beds is full and as of yesterday, the orthopedic unit of the hospital is in operation with a capacity of 30 beds.

By gavriella
