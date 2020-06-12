Larnaca hinterland communities join forces to attract local visitors

Vegan cookery workshops, wine tasting and musical evenings are among events being organised by 18 mountainous Larnaca communities as part of their campaign ‘we stay in Cyprus and go to Orini Larnaca’.

The initiative is organised by Ayii Vavatsinia, Ayios Theodoros, Vavatsinia, Vavla, Delikipos, Kalavasos, Kato Drys, Kato Lefkara, Kornos, Lagia, Melini, Odou, Ora, Skarinou, Tochni, Chirokitia and Lefkara through the Environmental Information Centre of Larnaca’s Mountainous Area which is located at Skarinou.

In an announcement, they said that hilly Larnaca is situated between Cyprus’ three big towns, in a beautiful area with hidden treasures.

“It is an emerging area for tourism with cultural health and hidden cultural gems,” it added.



The long history has created a cultural mosaic of archaeological sites, churches and monasteries, traditional communities, traditional arts and occupations. There are a large number of agro-tourism units, ready to welcome visitors, taking all the health and safety measures,” it added.

Events being organised this summer include a vegan cooking workshop and summer holidays, wine tasting at Ktima Christoudia on June 26 and June evenings with singer Stella Georgiadou at Ktima Gerogiades who this year has been named ‘tourism ambassador’ for the area.

More information on the Orini Larnakas Facebook and Instagram pages.