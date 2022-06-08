Larnaca demands new High School in area of Dianelleion Technical School

Petros Chrysostomou, Larnaca district’s school board chairman, said that the Larnaca District wants a new High School at the area of the Dianelleion Technical School.

Asked to comment on a recent letter by the Education Ministry to him, he informed that “we are ready to open a tender for the upgrading of the area of Drosia High School. However, he noted that the building of a new High School at the area of the former Technical School is not included in the medium-term financial program 2022-2024.

The letter noted that in 2022, a study by the Ministry that will point out whether there is need for another new High School in Larnaca will be completed. So the request for a new High School in the area of Dianelleio cannot be implemented for the time being.