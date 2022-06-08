Larnaca demands new High School in area of Dianelleion Technical School

NewsLocalLarnaca demands new High School in area of Dianelleion Technical School

Petros Chrysostomou, Larnaca district’s school board chairman, said that the Larnaca District wants a new High School at the area of the Dianelleion Technical School.

Asked to comment on a recent letter by the Education Ministry to him, he informed that “we are ready to open a tender for the upgrading of the area of Drosia High School. However, he noted that the building of a new High School at the area of the former Technical School is not included in the medium-term financial program 2022-2024.

The letter noted that in 2022, a study by the Ministry that will point out whether there is need for another new High School in Larnaca will be completed. So the request for a new High School in the area of Dianelleio cannot be implemented for the time being.

