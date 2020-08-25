News Local Larnaca court orders modified vehicles to be dismantled

Larnaca court orders modified vehicles to be dismantled

Police in Cyprus have dismantled private property – a car and two motorcycles – because they were modified and deemed unfit for use on the island’s road network at the request of a district court.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that this is the first time ever that police dismantles vehicles because of mechanical and/or construction modifications at a court’s order. The arrest of the owner of the three vehicles took place in coastal Larnaca.

The Road Transport Department had carried out the relevant examinations and deemed them unsuitable for driving, while electro-mechanical officers assessed that all three are of no value. The vehicles were dismantled on Monday morning at a designated area.

At the same time, police said they confiscated a total of 181 vehicles in Larnaca district alone for mechanical and /or construction modifications over the past week – that is from August 15 till Sunday the 23rd.

This was within efforts to control and reduce fatal and serious traffic collisions, as well as to reduce noise pollution sparked by illegally modified vehicles.

Of the 181 vehicles seized, 73 were cars and 74 motorcycles and driven in Larnaca. The remaining 34 vehicles were driven on provincial roads.

By Annie Charalambous
