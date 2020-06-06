Larnaca Airport reopens Tuesday with flights to Athens, Sofia, Tel Aviv

Larnaca Airport reopens on Tuesday with five arrivals and five departures to and from Athens, Sofia and Tel Aviv as Cyprus takes a further step in easing the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Cyprus News Agency reports that the first plane will take off from Larnaca airport for Athens at 8 am. The first arrival is also from Athens, at 12.15.

Departures and arrivals are also scheduled on Tuesday to and from Sofia and Tel Aviv, it added.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos is set to visit the airport to welcome the first arrivals, CNA added.

Airport authorities have urged people to follow all the strict self protection measures against Covid-19 and to carry all necessary certificates.

The airports will operate under strict protocols which among other require everyone to wear a mask and gloves. Access will be restricted to passengers and employees.

Cyprus reopens its airports in two stages, on June 9 and June 20. All arrivals from June 9 to 20 (groups A and B) must have a Covid-19 free certificate 72 hours prior to departure.

From June 20 there will be no travel restrictions for arrivals from group A. Arrivals from group B (currently six countries) will require the certificate.

Currently category A countries are:

Malta

Greece

Bulgaria

Norway

Austria

Finland

Slovakia

Hungary

Israel

Denmark

Germany

Slovenia

Lithuania

Category B Countries

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Poland

Romania

Croatia

Estonia