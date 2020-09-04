News Local Largest shipment of humanitarian aid for Lebanon departs on Friday

Largest shipment of humanitarian aid for Lebanon departs on Friday

Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and Ambassador of Lebanon in Nicosia Claude El Hajal reaffirmed the close ties between their two countries on Friday, just hours before the third and largest shipment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon – after the deadly and devastating blast at Beirut Port in early August – sailed out of Limassol Port for Beirut.

A total of 20 containers with food and two with medical supplies have been loaded onto a commercial ship at Limassol Port.

Together with the previous two shipments, the humanitarian aid to Lebanon is the largest ever sent abroad by Cyprus.

Speaking at Limassol Port, Christodoulides said Cyprus responded to calls immediately with two helicopters and a ten-member mission of rescue personnel, as well as 6.5 tonnes of medical supplies and food, followed by another shipment of 70 tonnes of food, medical supplies and clothing, and a three-member team of volunteer doctors.

Furthermore, he said, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Embassy of Lebanon in Nicosia to find the best way to allocate the €5 million announced by the government for immediate humanitarian relief.

“In a few hours, the commercial ship carrying the third and largest part of the humanitarian aid gathered so far will sail for Lebanon, with over 200 tonnes of medicines and food”, Christodoulides said.

Claude El Hajal said “it is at times like these that we know our true friends”, adding that “Lebanon is passing through difficult times”.

“We felt from the beginning – since the 4th of August when the blast hit the port of Beirut – the generosity and the sympathy and the support of Cyprus, the government of Cyprus and the people of Cyprus. In Lebanon we appreciate this lot”, she said.

El Hajal noted that “the strong relationship between Cyprus and Lebanon has been throughout the years, it is an age-old relationship”.

“It is this act of generosity that we are witnessing these days that prove that we are not only neighbours, we are brothers, and we know that Cyprus will always stand by Lebanon and will always help Lebanon. I want to thank everybody, all the people, all the NGO’s, Mr. Yiannakis, Aramex, Mr. Moustafa, for all your help and support and I am sure we will rise from this crisis”, she added.

El Hajal also said “we have been through many problems, through many challenges, but I think this one is the most difficult, but with the resilience of the Lebanese people I am sure that we will overcome this, and with the help of our friends and the international community”.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleEIB President Werner Hoyer to pay official visit to Cyprus
Next articleGreece’s PM says threats should stop so talks can begin with Turkey

Top Stories

Local

Four new coronavirus cases detected out of 1.810 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 4 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Interior Ministry says Constitutional amendment a decisive step for migration policy

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus Interior Ministry has said the fact that the House of Representatives voted on Friday for a Constitutional amendment that will allow for the...
Read more
World

Greece’s PM says threats should stop so talks can begin with Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a clear message about the terms of the dialogue with Turkey during a meeting he had earlier on Friday...
Read more
Local

Largest shipment of humanitarian aid for Lebanon departs on Friday

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and Ambassador of Lebanon in Nicosia Claude El Hajal reaffirmed the close ties between their two countries...
Read more
Local

EIB President Werner Hoyer to pay official visit to Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer will be paying an official visit to Cyprus on September 7, accompanied by EIB officials. During his...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Four new coronavirus cases detected out of 1.810 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 4 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Interior Ministry says Constitutional amendment a decisive step for migration policy

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus Interior Ministry has said the fact that the House of Representatives voted on Friday for a Constitutional amendment that will allow for the...
Read more
Local

EIB President Werner Hoyer to pay official visit to Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer will be paying an official visit to Cyprus on September 7, accompanied by EIB officials. During his...
Read more
Local

Costas Kadis participates in virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from Covid-19

Maria Bitar -
Cypriot Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis participated on Thursday in a world virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from the Covid-19...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros