Large number of Covid-19 confirmed cases at schools

Elias Markatzis, Director of Secondary Education, said there is a large number of Covid-19 confirmed cases at schools and attributed this to the more general increase of confirmed cases in Cyprus.

Speaking on state broadcaster he said that generally measures are respected at schools and the number of teachers who have been vaccinated is bigger than the average of the general population.

Asked whether schools have been closed due to confirmed cases, he explained that many schools have been affected but in most cases children that are not vaccinated remain at home and the schools do not close.

By gavriella
