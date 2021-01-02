Large gatherings at central Stasikratous street continue, in violation of directives

People continued to meet en masse at the central Stasikratous street in Nicosia, eating and taking their drink outside, without masks and not keeping to the distances, in violation of the relevant protocols.

According to the protocols, hundreds of citizens kept up the ‘take away’ large gatherings, organised by a number of businesses, standing and being served without masks.

Police fined several citizens. A similar situation had been observed on Christmas Eve, with authorities charging more than 10 people.