News World Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Cyprus

Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Cyprus

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported. The explosion was felt throughout Cyprus.

Two security sources and witness said the blast occurred in the port area containing warehouses. The blast rippled through several areas of the capital, shattering windows and doors, and wounding people.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.

“I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street,” said a Reuters witness.

Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a “very high number” of injures and a large amount of damage. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.

Another Reuters witness said she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: “All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos.”

 

By Andreas Nicolaides
Previous articleTwenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 3,988 tests

Top Stories

World

Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local...
Read more
Local

Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 3,988 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with new yellow alert for extremely high temperatures

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Wednesday with yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures issued – in effect from 1pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected...
Read more
Economy

Industrial producer prices up by 0.7% in Euro area and 0.4% in Cyprus in June 2020

Maria Bitar -
In June 2020, the fourth month during which Covid-19 containment measures are being applied in most Member States, industrial producer prices rose, compared with...
Read more
Local

People needed to manage thermal cameras

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health announced a tender for the purchase of services by health professionals for the management of thermal cameras at Larnaca and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Star Wars inspires new smart skin

Maria Bitar -
Researchers at the National University of Singapore have developed an AI device with a sense of touch that can identify objects and textures. Inspired by...
Read more
World

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos is in Dominican Republic

Annie Charalambous -
Spain's former king Juan Carlos went to the Dominican Republic after leaving his home country on Sunday, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Tuesday, without...
Read more
World

EasyJet expands limited schedule as summer bookings rise

Annie Charalambous -
British low cost airline easyJet said it planned to fly about 40% of its capacity over the rest of the summer, more than originally...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
The World Health Organization has warned that there might never be a "silver bullet" for COVID-19 in the form of a perfect vaccine. And that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros