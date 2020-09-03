Large annual increase of registered unemployed recorded in August

Data released by CyStat shows a large annual increase up to 69.2% of registered unemployed people in Cyprus this August compared to August 2019.

In particular, unemployed people, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of August 2020, reached 33,649 persons.

Compared to August 2019, an increase of 13,766 persons or 69.2% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of:

— Accommodation and food service activities – an increase of 6,022

— Trade – an increase of 2,117

— Transportation and storage – an increase of 889

— Administrative and support service activities – an increase of 659

— Professional, scientific and technical activities – an increase of 623

— Manufacturing – an increase of 483

It is further noted that “according to information from the Department of Labour, the comparison of data since March 2020 onward, with data from previous months is not considered safe”.

This CyStat says, “is due to the implementation by the Public Employment Service of the extraordinary measures announced by the Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance for automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus”.

(CNA)