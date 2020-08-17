Lara Beach listed fifth in Europe’s best secluded ones-Mirror

Lara Beach in Paphos is listed fifth in Europe’s best secluded beaches category for amazing views and easy social distancing, according to UK Mirror’s digital travel editor.

Mirror also notes that between May and August this beach in Cyprus is home to baby turtles who hatch from their eggs and make their way into the ocean.

“With no sun loungers or attractions in the region (there are heaps of conservation efforts in the local area), it tends to be a quiet spot,” it said.

“No wonder it’s hailed as one of the best beaches in Cyprus,” it added.