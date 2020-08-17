News Local Lara Beach listed fifth in Europe's best secluded ones-Mirror

Lara Beach listed fifth in Europe’s best secluded ones-Mirror

Lara Beach in Paphos is listed fifth in Europe’s best secluded beaches category for amazing views and easy social distancing, according to UK Mirror’s digital travel editor.

Mirror also notes that between May and August this beach in Cyprus is home to baby turtles who hatch from their eggs and make their way into the ocean.

“With no sun loungers or attractions in the region (there are heaps of conservation efforts in the local area), it tends to be a quiet spot,” it said.

“No wonder it’s hailed as one of the best beaches in Cyprus,” it added.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRecreation centre owners up in arms over possible 1am closure
Next articleAuthorities shut down illegal landfill near Klirou state forest

Top Stories

Local

EU lacks courage to assume substantive role in East Med, Cyprus says

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Government Spokesman, Kyriacos Koushos, said on Monday that the EU lacks the courage to assume a substantive role in regards to developments in...
Read more
World

Greek PM Mitsotakis chairs meeting on corona virus developments

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a video conference on Covid-19 developments on Monday. Government sources said that an evaluation of the condition and details on...
Read more
World

US tops 170,000 Covid-19 deaths

Maria Bitar -
The United States surpassed 170,000 corona virus deaths on Sunday. That's according to a Reuters tally, as health officials express concerns over Covid-19 dovetailing disastrously...
Read more
Local

Man wanted in relation to robbery case (photos)

Maria Bitar -
Police said on Monday that a man is wanted in relation to a robbery case committed on July 21 in Strovolos. The suspect, pictured below,...
Read more
Local

Fire in Potami village in Nicosia

Maria Bitar -
A fire broke out in the village of Potami in Nicosia just before 2pm today burning wild vegetation. According to the Fire Department spokesperson Andreas...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

EU lacks courage to assume substantive role in East Med, Cyprus says

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Government Spokesman, Kyriacos Koushos, said on Monday that the EU lacks the courage to assume a substantive role in regards to developments in...
Read more
Local

Man wanted in relation to robbery case (photos)

Maria Bitar -
Police said on Monday that a man is wanted in relation to a robbery case committed on July 21 in Strovolos. The suspect, pictured below,...
Read more
Local

Fire in Potami village in Nicosia

Maria Bitar -
A fire broke out in the village of Potami in Nicosia just before 2pm today burning wild vegetation. According to the Fire Department spokesperson Andreas...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades ready for resumption of talks for Cyprus settlement

Maria Bitar -
Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos, said on Monday that "Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, was and is ready to continue talks for a Cyprus settlement" on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros