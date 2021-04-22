NewsLocalLane of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed due to truck

Lane of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed due to truck

Due to a flat tire, a truck had to stop in the Limassol-Nicosia highway, thus closing the first lane to traffic just before the exit to Kotsiatis.

By gavriella
