NewsLocalLane of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed due to truck Lane of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed due to truck 59 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber Due to a flat tire, a truck had to stop in the Limassol-Nicosia highway, thus closing the first lane to traffic just before the exit to Kotsiatis. By gavriella Previous article23-year-old missing since 21 April (PHOTO) Top Stories Local Lane of Limassol-Nicosia highway closed due to truck Local 23-year-old missing since 21 April (PHOTO) Local Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 23 April Local Personal physicians to vaccinate 30-year-olds with AstraZeneca Local Missing sailor not found; search operations to be suspended Taste Local Food To Ouzeri: scent of sea and happiness Sweets NYT legendary plum, berries or apricot cake (recipe) Eat & Drink MASA: tasty sandwiches, fragrant coffee and more! Eat & Drink All about halloumi RELATED ARTICLES 23-year-old missing since 21 April (PHOTO) Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 23 April Personal physicians to vaccinate 30-year-olds with AstraZeneca Missing sailor not found; search operations to be suspended