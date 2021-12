A landslide of stones and soil occurred at the Kakopetria-Amiantos-Troodos road around 13.00 on Monday and as a result the lane leading to Amiantos is closed.

At the same time all roads, meaning, the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos,and Prodromos-Troodos roads are open only to four wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains.