Landscape by Elena Antoniou at Rialto on January 28&29

In this solo performance, Elena Antoniou unapologetically demonstrates herself in order to highlight the personal experience as a collective landscape. She overexposes the female body with pleasure and extends the limit of spectacle by skillfully and intentionally inviting the gaze of the spectators. In LANDSCAPE, Antoniou creates the space and the environment for the political body to exist as deeply traumatized, yet superficially sexual.

CONCEIVED, CHOREOGRAPHED, and PERFORMED by Elena Antoniou

MUSIC / SOUND DESIGN: Stavros Gasparatos

ART DIRECTION: Christos Kyriakides

DRAMATURGY: Odysseas I. Konstantinou

LIGHT DESIGN: Vasilis Petinaris

PHOTO: Stelios Kallinikou

GRAPHICS: Nikos Stephou

PRΟJECT COORDINATOR: Loukia Vassiliou

Funded by Terpsichore, a choreographic research programme initiated and sponsored by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

When January, 28 and 29

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

Location

Duration: 50′

Tickets: €12/ €10