Landscape by Elena Antoniou at Rialto on January 28&29

In this solo performance, Elena Antoniou unapologetically demonstrates herself in order to highlight the personal experience as a collective landscape. She overexposes the female body with pleasure and extends the limit of spectacle by skillfully and intentionally inviting the gaze of the spectators. In LANDSCAPE, Antoniou creates the space and the environment for the political body to exist as deeply traumatized, yet superficially sexual.

CONCEIVED, CHOREOGRAPHED, and PERFORMED by Elena Antoniou
MUSIC / SOUND DESIGN: Stavros Gasparatos
ART DIRECTION: Christos Kyriakides
DRAMATURGY: Odysseas I. Konstantinou
LIGHT DESIGN: Vasilis Petinaris
PHOTO: Stelios Kallinikou
GRAPHICS: Nikos Stephou
PRΟJECT COORDINATOR: Loukia Vassiliou

Funded by Terpsichore, a choreographic research programme initiated and sponsored by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth.

When January, 28 and 29
Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol
Location
Duration: 50′
Tickets: €12/ €10

By Lisa Liberti
