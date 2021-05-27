NewsLocalLandmark Hotel in Nicosia to get a lifting of 40 million euro

Landmark Hotel in Nicosia to get a lifting of 40 million euro

The renovation of the Landmark Hotel (former Hilton) in Nicosia will start soon and cost over €40 million now that the Environment Authority has given the green light and construction works are expected to finish in two years.

Approval has also been granted for the the construction of two residential towers 64 meters high next to it, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The Landmark Nicosia is located within easy reach of Nicosia’s city center, next to the business and shopping district and within walking distance of the capital’s historic sites and museums.

The proposed project’s application was submitted by The Cyprus Tourism Development Company ltd.

Initial works include the additional conversion at the existing hotel, specifically the ground floor and  mezzanine.

An additional swimming pool with a total area of ​​180 sq.m., two restaurants 230 and 210 square metres, respectively, a patio that will act as a cafeteria with an area of ​​32 sq.m. and a ​​150 sq.m. bar.

 

By Annie Charalambous
