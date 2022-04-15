“Land of Darkness/Land of Light” at Rialto on May 3

Asomates Dynameis celebrates 25 years of creativity with Land of Darkness / Land of Light, a work of contemporary dance and classical music. Death and the Maiden by Frantz Schubert has been an inspiration for us to speak through the body, about the personal and the collective encounter with life and death. The piece also leads us to reflect on our relationship with fear, loss and decay, as well as on the infinite attraction of light and the power of life.

Choreographic direction/directing: Andromachi Dimitriadou Lindahl

Dance/co-creation: Christiana Eftychiou, Anthi Kettirou, Georgia Constantinou Clark, Loizos Constantinou, Fouli Stylianidou, Sotiris Sotiriou.

Music: Death and the maiden by Frantz Schubert performed by Fusionia Quartet: Marios Ioannou (violin), Savvas Lagou (violin), Sorin Alexandru Horlea (viola), Robertas Grod (cello).

Set and Costume design: Elena Katsouri

Lights: George Lazoglou

Produced by: Asomates Dynameis with the support of the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, Terpsichore programme 2022.

When Tuesday, May 3 at 8:30 pm

Where Rialto Theatre Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Location

Duration 50′

Tickets: €12/10

Info 77 777745