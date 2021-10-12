Land and Survey Department to use drones to spot properties

In the past expensive construction had not been recorded and as a result their value had not been assessed and their owners were not paying any taxes. However in the era of drones nobody escapes the notice of the Land and Survey Department.

Already, as reported in a relevant document, drones of the Department carried out flights for aerial photos in specific areas to cover urgent needs.

The said technology will continue to be used in uninhabited regions also in close cooperation with the Civil Aviation Department.

Within this framework a new, comprehensive aerial photographing of the government-controlled areas is being scheduled to cover the main urban areas.