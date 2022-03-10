InsiderBusinessLAMBIS.G.CONSTANTINIDES-Integrity should be a pillar of trade

LAMBIS.G.CONSTANTINIDES-Integrity should be a pillar of trade

The house of Lambis.G.Constantinides Ltd has been operating since 1966 when Lambis.G.Constantinides took over from his father Giorgos Constantinides and his uncle Mattheos Constantinides.

But the family’s business history goes back centuries to 1850 when Mattheos Loukaides went into fabrics trading. The next step was in 1900 when the first partnership was founded.

Lambis.G.Constantinides is the authorised representative and distributor of the following international products:

  • TEFAL home and electrical appliances.
  • Oven proof ware PYREX, CORNINGWARE and CORELLE.
  • Belgian DEMEYRE home appliances.
  • ST.MICHEL biscuits from France.
  • High quality French wines and champagne.
  • ESQUISE CREMA coffee products from France.
  • A range of other products.

Full story here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/lambis/

By Annie Charalambous
