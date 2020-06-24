Labour Ministry scraps 1433 hotline for special schemes

The Labour Ministry announced on Wednesday that it has scrapped the 1433 hotline launched on March 23 to answer the public’s queries on its special Coronavirus schemes.

It said that the reason for doing so is that “the special schemes implemented by the Labour Ministry for the period of March 16, 2020, until June 12, 2020, have been completed.”

However, the email [email protected] will remain in operation, it added, to answer questions from the public.

“The team that staffed the call centre that comprised 15 civil servants will be used for the processing of applications for the special allowances as well as for the implementation of the new special schemes that concern businesses,” the announcement concluded.