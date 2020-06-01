Labour Ministry opens applications for May 13-June 12 support schemes

Applications for period 3 (May 13-June 12) of the Labour Ministry’s support schemes for businesses, employees and the self-employed have been posted online.

In an announcement, the ministry said that Cabinet’s decisions on the schemes for the period of May 13 to June 12 have been published in the official gazette and on the special website www.coronavirus.mlsi.gov.cy.

In addition, applications can now be submitted through the same website (www.coronavirus.mlsi.gov.cy) for the period of May 13 to June 12 for all the special schemes.

All employers, employees and/or self employed who qualify for the schemes must submit a new application online for the above period which will be examined to determine whether they qualify, the ministry said in an official announcement.

The schemes are:

For employees : Special child care allowance (ΕΕΑ.1) and special sick leave (ΕΕΑ.2).

: Special child care allowance (ΕΕΑ.1) and special sick leave (ΕΕΑ.2). For employers : The application for the full suspension of the operations of a business (ΕΕΑ.3) and the special scheme for the partial suspension of a business (ΕΕΑ.4).

: The application for the full suspension of the operations of a business (ΕΕΑ.3) and the special scheme for the partial suspension of a business (ΕΕΑ.4). Employers who submit these applications must first complete a declaration of the data of new employees (ΕΕΑ.7) which concerns individuals hired in February, March and April provided they made new recruitments after 1/2/2020.

who submit these applications must first complete a declaration of the data of new employees (ΕΕΑ.7) which concerns individuals hired in February, March and April provided they made new recruitments after 1/2/2020. For self-employed : Application for the special allowance for the self-employed (ΕΕΑ.5).

: Application for the special allowance for the self-employed (ΕΕΑ.5). For unemployed: Application for special unemployment benefit (ΕΕΑ.8) for people who were receiving unemployment benefits which was exhausted either in February or March or April 20202

All must also submit their bank account details (ΕΕΑ.6) if their account has not been confirmed.