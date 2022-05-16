Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou suffers brain aneurism

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou has suffered a brain aneurism and is now being operated in an Athens hospital where she was transferred urgently late on Sunday.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that the Minister, aged 67, had complained of severe headaches before being admitted first in a Nicosia hospital.

President Nicos Anastasiades said in a twit on Monday he was devastated over the sad news but that he was certain his very capable close aide will overcome this challenge as well.