Labour Minister in induced coma in Athens hospital after suffering brain aneurism

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou on Tuesday remained in an induced coma in an Athens private hospital following lengthy surgery the day before after suffering a brain aneurysm on Sunday.

A medical report had said the aneurysm was blocked via a specialized method and that the Minister was now in an induced coma and in critical condition.

Emilianidou was initially admitted to a private hospital in Nicosia, but due to the seriousness of her condition she was air-lifted to a hospital in Athens, an official announcement said.

In a post on Twitter shortly afterwards, the President addressed the Minister saying: “To the Minister of Labour, to my dear Zeta, who is currently undergoing surgery, I wish you a speedy recovery.”

Moreover, the Health Ministry said that on Sunday night the 67-year-old minister was suffering from severe headaches and was taken immediately to a private clinic in Nicosia where her condition was diagnosed.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas has travelled to Athens with her, it added.